We are the shared immersive space company
We create immersive environments that anyone can use
We’ve been creating shared immersive workspaces for over a decade for 100s of clients, all over the world, in all kinds of industries.
We take any digital content and put it in an immersive space that anyone can use. Because groups of people can get inside, it’s always a shared experience. Igloo immersive technology is perfect for:
Make meetings more productive - enable project teams to see, share, discuss, and update all of their data and documents.
Immerse your teams in any scenario - ideal for training, education and familiarisation.
Bring your designs to life - with a fully-immersive, highly-engaging, surprisingly-affordable visualisation platform.
Engage, inspire and entertain - use wraparound sound and vision to create unforgettable events and experiences.
We’ve created standout immersive environments for 100s of clients around the world. Here are just a few of them:
We offer a full range of immersive solutions - anything from the core technology, to a fully-equipped, all-in-one structure or installation.
Options include:
Immersive rooms
Retrofit existing spaces, like meeting or conference rooms, into a shared immersive environment.
Cylinders, cubes, domes
Super-flexible, go-anywhere, off-the-shelf solutions that can act as mobile pop-up immersive spaces, or become permanent installations.
Custom-builds
Draw on our immersive credentials and technology to create a bespoke space, specifically for you.
Igloo CAVEs
An elegant, user-friendly solution for realistic, interactive, immersive experiences.
At the very heart of the business is the Igloo Immersive Media Player - which is created specifically for shared immersive spaces and comes packed with a full range of ingenious Igloo software applications.
Every Igloo immersive structure (dome, cylinder, workspace, custom-build) is equipped with an Igloo Immersive Media Player. Or, you can purchase an Immersive Media Player separately to power your immersive space.
It’s not just about 360° content.
You can also access all your usual websites, web-based applications, dashboards, data visualisations, spreadsheets, video conferencing platforms, 3D design tools, training programmes, geospatial packages and much, much, more.
So you can work with the tools you already use, in a shared immersive and collaborative environment.
You don’t need to be an AV aficionado to get your Igloo going - if you can use a phone or a PC, you can use an Igloo.
And, if you’ve got a tool or programme you’d like to use in your immersive space, we can work with you to make that happen.
The Igloo software suite is easy-to-use, with a range of applications to get your content into your Igloo. It’s designed to be accessible to any user, so you can immerse your teams and audiences right away.
For organisations looking to display and play any 360°, panoramic content, or other video content.
Essential package
For organisations requiring a more sophisticated set-up with the ability to display anything on the internet into the Igloo, or tile and display multiple channels of content to create an immersive studio.
Includes Essential package.
For organisations requiring top-of-the-range, high-end immersion. Display 3D, 4D and livestream 360° content and take full control of the Igloo system.
Includes Essential and Enterprise packages.
We consult on every step of the design and installation process.
We’ll consider all your specifications and advise you on what you need to bear in mind for your new immersive installation.
And it’s not just the display, or the structure, or the software; we’ll advise you on
And then, we’ll arrange training on using your Igloo, covering everything your team needs to be confident in using the Igloo, as well as accessing, making and formatting content.
Plus, we offer comprehensive Service Level Agreements, so you can rest assured that our tech teams are never more than an email or phone call away.
We follow a disciplined process to ensure that we capture the details of a brief, and specify a solution that will – at the very least – meet your needs.
We have a rock-solid project management ethos for installations and events. We can consult on every step of the design process to deliver your perfect Igloo solution.
Our project managers and installation teams ensure everything runs like clockwork and that the only surprises you get are pleasant ones.
If you have bought an Igloo solution, or have one on long-term hire, we provide full service support contracts, with both remote and onsite servicing.
We’re content-agnostic and we’re partner-agnostic.
We’ve built partnerships with hardware providers, manufacturers, and AV integrators right across the globe. We’re not tied to any one provider - so you know we will always specify the optimum setup for your installation.
We’ve worked with all manner of stakeholders on the myriad projects we’ve been involved with. We collaborate with architects, facilities managers, IT professionals, AV departments, to always ensure the best possible outcome. So we understand the needs and concerns of every player in any project.
So if you’re an integrator looking for the right partner for an immersive installation, we’d love to hear from you.
Igloo clients are consistently blown away by how easy-to-use and user-friendly our technology is. And they love how simple it is to get all their tools into a shared immersive space.
"It’s been great. Igloo is there to support you every step of the way. The team is always coming in to show us different opportunities, whether that be new projector options or new software capabilities. It’s very much a collaborative experience."
James Brewer, Learning & Development Specialist, Lanes Utilities
"One of the advantages is the pro applications that come with the Igloo software, like Igloo Warper, Igloo Web. They're ready-to-use, custom-made applications that really allow you to get your content up in the system really quickly. The ability to create, for example, a 360° Google Slides presentation to present in the room means this is accessible to all academic staff, not just those with the skills to make 360° video."
Adam Montagu, Assoc. Professor and Director of Health Simulation, The University of Adelaide
"We wanted to be sure that our partner understood the vision, could provide both the technical and general support, and partner with our team of professionals harmoniously to deliver the bespoke solution. Igloo far exceeded this, with meticulous attention-to-detail and excellent friendly, skilled support. The technology it provides is second to none, and far exceeds any other solutions we have previously worked with."
Craig Pickard, Director of Projects and Innovations, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water
“One of the advantages of the physical platform as well as the software packages that present content is that it really is quite low-barrier. From shooting to getting the content up in the 360, it really is quite straightforward. It works with a number of file types and software packages that are already the bread-and-butter of different fields.”
Terence O'Neill, Digital Scholarship and Makerspace Services, Michigan State University
Igloo technology has been covered by many of the world’s most authoritative media.
For example, The Economist reported on our frugal innovation ethos, The BBC was quick to cover the Igloo simulation credentials, and various Igloo initiatives have been covered by the likes of the Financial Times, the New York Times, The Guardian, Forbes, and the UK’s Channel 4 and Channel 5.
